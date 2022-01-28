Manager Donnelly expecting a tough test from Saffrons

AS the popular Tiesto song lyrics go, “Let’s get down, let’s get down to business” and that’ll be the feeling of Fermanagh players and management this Saturday evening. The ‘warm up’ in the Dr McKenna Cup has played out and now it’s time to deliver when it really matters.

Fermanagh manager, Kieran Donnelly has had two defeats so far against Monaghan and Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup but he’ll not lose any sleep over them, after he used both matches to try new things and give young players a chance to impress.

“We learned a lot from it, just to see how boys played at that intensity and that faster pace against better players. There was a lot of learnings, a lot of positives and a lot for us to work on as well which you are always looking for. It just sets us up nicely going into this league game.”

Antrim won’t fear Fermanagh though, they’ve beaten them as recently as 2020 in the Dr McKenna Cup and under the guidance of former Tyrone star Enda McGinley, the Saffrons have shown steady progress, acknowledges Donnelly.

“We’ve watched all Antirm’s games, they’ve played well. Against Down they had really positive passages of play and they’ve a really dynamic and fast forward line and you would always associate that with Antrim in the past. They’ve a bit of experience throughout the team too, Ricky Johnston and Michael McCann and (Declan) McAleese in the half back line. They’re all players that have been about and they’ve added pace in the forward line with (Odhran) Eastwood and the (Conor and Ryan) Murray’s. They definitely have potential, which they’ve always had, and now Enda (McGinley) has brought a bit of organisation to that, so they will be a real force coming to Brewster on Saturday,” warns the Brookeborough man.

Fermanagh are a work in progress to some extent, with Donnelly pointing to the fact it is a greatly changed squad from two years ago.

With team captain Eoin Donnelly opting out only last week, Donnelly has appointed Declan McCusker to lead from the front and the Ederney man will be a popular choice among his teammates, says Donnelly.

