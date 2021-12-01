Welcome return to the old ways as Council encourages card senders to use townland names this Christmas

THE COUNCIL is encouraging locals to use townlands when addressing their Christmas cards this year, in what is being seen as a welcome return to the history and heritage of Fermanagh’s placenames.

Almost ten years ago a new postal address system was introduced across the North, removing the need for townlands on addresses and focusing instead on road names. This faced fierce opposition from local councillors at the time.

Now, the Council is asking people to include townlands in their address again this Christmas. Noting there were over 3,000 townlands in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, a Council spokesman pointed to the fact most are named for either physical features or historical events linked to the area. For example, Enniskillen is named after Queen Cethlenn, who passed away on the town’s island following the First Battle of Moytura, which was fought between the Fir Bolg and the god race the Tuatha De Dannan.

