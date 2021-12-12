Three year ban for Enniskillen drink driver

AN Enniskillen man who alerted police by swerving across a white line has been disqualified for three years.

Darren Brown (34) of Loughview Drive, Enniskillen appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to a charge of drink driving.

The court heard that on October 28, 2021 at around 2pm, police while on patrol noticed a jeep travelling along Killynure Crescent, Enniskillen.

The court heard that police became alarmed when a Brown’s jeep travelled across the white line of the road. When stopped police could smell alcohol coming from Brown and believed the defendant to be quite intoxicated.

Failed the roadside breathe test and then returned an evidential reading of 57 micrograms per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Defence solicitor Gary Smyth told the court that there was a “significant gap” between Brown’s last driving offence in 2013 until now and that his client has taken this current offence extremely seriously.

Mr Smyth stated that the defendant was a 34-year-old man with a young family and that losing his licence would likely have a detrimental impact on his employment which would cause great difficulty to him particularity during his time of year.

District Judge Steven Keown said that Brown had a “bad record” in terms of driving offences and that this was his second offence for driving while unfit in the last 10 years.

Judge Keown added that it was “unfortunate” that Brown was back before the court and handed him a three year disqualification along with a £200 fine.

