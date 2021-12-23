Fermanagh’s favourite Christmas sweet revealed!

Roses have been confirmed as Fermanagh favourite festive treats.

A survey carried out by Aldi has revealed Celebrations are the most popular tin of seasonal sweets in Ireland, with the Maltesers Celebration the nation’s favourite individual sweet. However, county by county break reveals Fermanagh tastes are slightly more traditional, with Roses coming out on top here in the lakelands.

According to an Aldi spokeswoman, the Fermanagh favourite hasn’t been getting the same love in other counties.

Advertisement

“Aldi research shows once and for all which Irish sweet tin is the best, in second place was Heroes, and followed closely by Quality Street and Cadbury’s Selection Box which were joint for third,” they said. “Meanwhile, it was bad news for Roses lovers as the tin finished in last place.

“The poll may have also settled another argument – which individual sweet is the best – with Maltesers Celebrations coming out on top. Quality Street’s Strawberry Delight came in second, their Green Triangle placed third, and Celebrations’ Galaxy landed the fourth-place slot. Finishing the top five out was Heroes’ Dairy Milk.”

The spokeswoman added that the Aldi survey also looked into another Christmas dinner table debate.

“Aldi’s survey also revealed that a whopping 170 participants (68 percent) admitted to eating more sweets than usual in the lead-up to Christmas,” the said. “Forty-three percent of people also admitted to regularly eating sweets or desserts for breakfast during Christmas week. Interestingly, the Aldi survey also found that 18 percent of people would rather sacrifice Christmas dinner than not be able to eat any treats over Christmas week.”