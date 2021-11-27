+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadline‘Dardanelles’ event in Enniskillen today
From left; Frankie Roofe, Maurice Spillane and Mervyn Hall standing in front of the old photograph of the backstreets of Enniskillen

‘Dardanelles’ event in Enniskillen today

Posted: 9:03 am November 27, 2021

IF you have any connection to Enniskillen’s ‘Back Streets’ the Fermanagh House, in Enniskillen is the place for you today (Saturday).
Fermanagh Genealogy Centre is holding a ‘Bring And Tell’ event in Fermanagh House there – doors open from 1.30pm and no charge.
Frankie Roofe, chairman of the Fermanagh Genealogy Centre, explained, “we’re looking for people that have links to the ‘Back Streets’ or ‘Dardanelles’ area of Enniskillen.”
The group is interested in any memorabilia from World War One or any information relating those men from the ‘Dardanelles’ who fought in the battle.
“We are intending to develop a memory map for the ‘Back Streets’ related to the First World War when 64 residents from that area lost their lives during that period.
“We’re going to record the names of the soldiers and put them on the memory map and link it to families to lived there and still have a connection with the area or the town,” said Mr Roofe.
“We have identified several families, many of which have local links to the ‘Streets’ and the terrible loss during the First World War.”
The 12 month project, gathering information, will result in a memory map of the ‘Street’ for everyone to share.
This fun event invites people to relay old memories of the Streets, as well as bringing in memorability such as photographs, medals and so on. The event is very informal and everyone is welcome, whether you want to contribute or just sit back and enjoy the craic. Tea and refreshments will be provided too.

