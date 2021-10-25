Sweet new addition to Asda Enniskillen

SWEET TOOTHED locals have been in for a treat at Asda in Enniskillen this week with the opening of the supermarket chain’s first in-store doughnut, coffee and gelato kiosk.

Today, October 25, the family-run Taboo Donuts opened at the Fermanagh store, offering freshly ground brews, Italian gelato and doughnuts gourmet doughnuts to customers.

“We’re really excited to launch our concession in Asda Enniskillen,” said Brett McKinney, director of Taboo Dounts. “Making donuts fresh every day is the way we do it at Taboo, from toffee cheesecake and Eton mess to raspberry ripple and lemon meringue – we literally have a flavour for everyone!

“As a business we take real pride in using high end quality ingredients. We have secured exclusive contracts with our Italian suppliers to create the most authentic tasting, indulgent donuts and gelato that we can.

“Not only does this concession allow us to create new job opportunities in the area but we are just really thrilled to bring our locally produced donuts, coffee and gelato to Asda shoppers.”

Asda buying manager for NI Local said the addition of Taboo Donuts to the Enniskillen store was the first of its kind for Asda stores across the North, and would be a ‘test and learn’ trial for other stores.

“We pride ourselves on working with local suppliers to bring our shoppers delicious and diverse offerings, and these donuts are just the thing ahead of Halloween,” she said.

The new cafe concession is part of a major refurbishment of the Enniskillen store, where ongoing work had been taking place in recent months.