Jones Memorial pupils embracing the seasonal spirit

THE staff and pupils of Jones Memorial Primary School have been busy preparing and setting up a pumpkin trail which will be open to the Fermanagh community this week.

Roberta Bailie, vice principal of the school, feels that the Halloween project has been a very enjoyable project for both the pupils and staff.

“Our school are delighted to offer a free event as part of our community based approach to education,” said the Enniskillen teacher, “Jones Memorial has been active for over 50 years at Reilly’s Cross and we were keen to provide a simple trail for children to celebrate Autumn.

“Pupils have been involved with each class providing a unique contribution to the trail. As a staff, we have had the support of parents in preparing for the trail.

This interactive trail has been designed as a child friendly activity that will celebrate the season.

“We have found that this has been an organic project with ideas growing as we have gone along.”

The vice-principal is hopeful that the Fermanagh community will enjoy their festive programme.

“We hope that folks will take time to visit us wearing their Halloween finery, but we suggest that wellie boots are worn as we know that weather in Fermanagh can be quite unpredictable!

“We have utilised our Forest School to great effect and we are very excited to showcase our fantastic trail.

“We can assure you that they will receive a warm welcome.”

