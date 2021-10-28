Fermanagh Covid figures rise again this week

FERMANAGH Covid figures have been yo-yoing in recent weeks, rising again this week after last week’s fall. Meanwhile, the number of local patients needed hospital treatment is continuing to rise steadily.

In the seven days leading up to Monday this week there were 648 cases of the virus in the Fermanagh and Omagh area last week, up from 570 the previous week. The vast majority of these, 294, were among those aged under 19-years-old.

In Fermanagh itself, there were 235 positive cases, up from 202 the week before. Every local postcode area saw a rise in cases.

There were 48 cases in the BT74 area covering Enniskillen, up from 39 last week but down from 70 the week before.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin, there were 55 cases, up from 55 last week but down from 64 the week before.

In the Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas of BT93 there were 47 cases up from 33 last week and 36 the week before.

Finally, there were 80 cases in the BT94 area, covering Ballinamallard, Tempo and Irvinestown areas, up from 75 last week and 69 the week before.

Worryingly, the number of Covid patients being treated at SWAH has jumped over the past week. At the time of going to print, there were 29 Covid patients at the Enniskillen hospital, up from 22 last week and 20 the week before.

Two of these patients were being treated in the hopsital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

