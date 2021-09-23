School runs in jeopardy due to a driver shortage

A BROOKEBOROUGH busdriver believes Covid-19 has just ‘escalated’ the already existing problems with school transport which have been building for years.

Local councillor and schoolbus driver Sheamus Greene, pictured below, believes that there is no longer enough drivers to cover all school runs in the county and has called on the Education Authority to put a plan in place to provide necessary cover.

Since the beginning of the school year, hundreds of children in Fermanagh have experienced major disruption to their school bus routes, with many routes cancelled resulting in parents or alternative methods required to take children to school.

Advertisement

Most recently the Tempo school run was off the road impacting pupils of St Mary’s Primary School, Tempo and Enniskillen post primary schools including Devenish College, Erne Integrated College, St Fanchea’s College, St Joseph’s College, Enniskillen Royal Grammar, Mount Lourdes and St Michael’s College.

The Education Authority has blamed Covid-19 and operational issues for the disruption, however busdriver and Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor Sheamus Greene said there isn’t enough drivers to cover all the school runs and Covid-19 has worsened the already existing situation.

“These problems pre-dated covid but the pandemic has brought it forward quicker,” he said.