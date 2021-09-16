Fermanagh positive Covid cases continuing to fall

CASES of Covid in Fermanagh are continuing to fall this week, however the total number of locals people testing positive remains in the hundreds.

Over the seven days leading up to September 13 there were 777 cases of Covid in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, with an infection rate of 670 per 100,000 of population. While that means the rate of infection in the area has come down, from 741 cases last week when there were 870 positive cases, it does remain the highest rate in the North.

The majority of the postive cases across the district were among young people, with 184 cases among those aged 20-390-years-old and 393 cases among those under 19-years-old.

At a more local level, in Fermanagh postcode districts this week there were a total of 395 cases of Covid-19, down from 470 last week and 712 the week before.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there were 116 cases, with a rate of 656, down from 164 cases last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaksea and Derrylin, there were 125 cases, with a rate of 721, down from 137 last week.

In BT93, covering Belleek, Kesh and Derrgonnelly areas, there were 36 cases, with a rate of 319, down from 68 last week.

BT94, covering Irvinestown and Ballinamallard, was the only place to see a rise in infection, with 118 cases, at rate of 730, up from 101 last week.

Hospital admissions are also coming down slightly. At the time of going to print there were 28 Covid patients in the SWAH, down from 28 last week, of whom one was in ICU.