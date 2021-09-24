+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrylin priest appointed to prestigious post in Rome
Fr Enda Murphy. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Derrylin priest appointed to prestigious post in Rome

Posted: 1:05 pm September 24, 2021

WARM wishes and congratulations have been sent to Derrylin native Fr Enda Murphy following his appointment to a prestigious position in Rome.

Fr Murphy, who is a priest of the Diocese of Kilmore and is currently diocesan director of pastoral services and youth ministry, has been appointed by the Vatican Secretariat of State to serve in the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments of the Roman Curia.

At a recent meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Bernice Swift brought the news to the chamber and advised the former Derrylin man who now resides in Rome, has been appointed by Pope Francis as Head of Office – Capo Officio – in the Congregation of Devine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments.

She said: “This is a most prestigious appointment. I request the Chair sends a letter to Fr Murphy highlighting our collective praise on his success and wishing him total happiness in his new role.”

