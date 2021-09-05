Ali Jayden Doyle’s mother released on bail

THE MOTHER of two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle, who was allegedly murdered by an Enniskillen man, is to be released on bail.

At a bail hearing in the High Court last week, it was ruled Jade Dempsey (24), who is accused of allowing her child’s death, would be released on bail once a suitable address could be found, with the court ruling she could not return to her home in Co. Tyrone.

Darren Armstrong (32), who is originally from Enniskillen, is charged with perverting the course of justice and murder.

Mrs Justice Keegan agreed to bail with strict conditions in what she called “a difficult and sensitive case.”

