Woman of ‘strength and faith’ never forgot roots

THE death has taken place of an Enniskillen woman who is remembered by all who knew her for “strength” and “faith.”

Margaret Quinn, nee McManus (86), who grew up in Trory, Enniskillen, before emigrating to Australia back in 1960, is the niece of the late Fermanagh MP, John Carron.

Speaking to the Herald, Margaret’s daughter Geraldine paid tribute to her late mother, “Our beautiful and courageous mum Margaret, passed on July 5 at her home in Newcastle, NSW, Australia.”

Geraldine said the her mother left this life as “prayers were read to her” and highlighted the importance of her faith that came as a great source of “strength” and “comfort” to her.

“Our mum was born and raised in Trory, Enniskillen, having emigrated to Australia with her younger brother Jimmy, in 1960,” explained Geraldine.

“She may have left her homeland but it was never far from her thoughts. A pioneer for 75 years, signing the pledge at age 11, she never wavered in her commitment.

“Mum had a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Her determination and strength to live her life fully despite her illness, was something as a family we have all been in awe of.

“Over the years our mum kept in close contact with many of her family and childhood friends in Fermanagh. She married her late husband Francie Quinn in 1962 in Melbourne, Australia.

“As her children, we miss her love, wisdom, strength, stories, faith, and her quirky ways. Our mum was unique.

The late Margaret Quinn (nee McManus) is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Maryanne McManus, siblings Joseph, Jimmy and Mary.

She is survived by her children Damien, Geraldine, Seamus and Mairead. Grandchildren Clarisse, Una, Leonie, Brea and Luibh.

She also leaves brother-in-law Tom O’Kane, nieces, Pauline, Jacqueline, Elizabeth, nephew, Michael, and their families.

