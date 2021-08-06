Western Trust make first doses available for 16 and 17 year olds

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) will begin administering Pfizer jabs for 16 and 17 year olds at each of its three Mass Vaccination Centres and Mobile Clinics from Friday 6th August.

All Centres have high numbers of people receiving 2nd doses booked in the coming weeks, so although 16/17 year olds can “walk in” for their vaccine, Western Trust is asking all within this cohort to book their appointment on-line to ensure that they avoid a long wait, or even being turned away and asked to come back another day.

The Trust’s Vaccination Centres have been closed for all other first doses, but they are facilitating first doses for these specific age groups.

Individuals aged between 16 and 17 years old who wish to make an appointment can do so by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

The announcement came after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended that Covid-19 vaccine first doses be provided to all 16 and 17 year olds this week.

From Friday 6th July, all regional vaccination centres across Northern Ireland, including each of the three Western Trust-run centres, located at Foyle Arena, Derry/Londonderry, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, will be providing walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17 year olds.