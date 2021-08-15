Teenager who threatened to ‘bite’ ear off hospital staff given prison sentence

A MAN who threatened to “bite” the ear off a member of staff at SWAH after police found him lying on the road has been sentenced to prison.

Appearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday via videolink from Hydebank Prison, Daniel Rodger (19) of Garden Mews, Cookstown, was convicted of two counts of assault on police and one charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

The court heard that on March 17, shortly after 6pm, police were called to Galliagh Park, Enniskillen, to investigate reports of a house party in the area.

However, when officers got to Rossorry Church Road, they observed a number of people who all appeared to be intoxicated, and noticed the defendant lying on the ground.

The court heard that Rodger made a biting lunge towards the hand of an officer as he was being handcuffed.

The defendant was arrested for disorderly behaviour and assault on police before making a further move to headbutt another officer.

Rodger informed police that he had taken pregabalin, and was brought to SWAH for treatment as police feared for his safety.

While on the way to SWAH, the court heard that the defendant “spat” in the police car shortly before officers fitted him with a spit hood and charged him with criminal damage.

The defendants behaviour continued to be “disgraceful” while in the hospital, and threatened one member of staff by stating, “I’ll bite your ear off you c***.”

Defence barrister, Ciaran Roddy, told the court that Rodger had “complex” issues and stated that police only acted out of concern for his well-being and had his best interests at heart.

Mr Roddy added that despite attempts made by the defendant, Rodger never made physical contact with any officer or member of staff, and that the majority of disruption had taken outside the hospital as opposed towards staff.

District Judge Steven Keown gave credit to an early plea, stating that the defendant was a young man with difficulties, and that prison could perhaps be a place where he could address those issues.

District Judge Keown sentenced Rodger to a three month prison sentence.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007