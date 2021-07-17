Spike in spam calls in Fermanagh this week

THE LOCAL public is being urged to be vigilant after an apparent spike in the number of scammers targeting Fermanagh residents over the past week.

While the email and text scams are also still coming thick and fast, this week it was all about phone scams. Last Friday in particularly, locals right across the county were reporting getting a deluge of calls from the wannabe-fraudsters. The scammers even threatened to arrest a local police officer.

“An Erne North Neighbourhood Officer got a call from this number a short time ago, claiming to be from the National Crime Agency,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“Apparently they were going to cancel the officer’s national insurance number and issue an arrest warrant for their arrest. The conversation was short, as you might imagine.”

They continued: “The police and our various partner agencies don’t send automated calls or text asking you to input or confirm sensitive personal details such as National Insurance number, date of birth, etc.

“If in doubt hang up and block the number. You can always contact us through 101 for advice or speak to your local neighbourhood officer, or Scamwise, for advice.”

