Paul Lyons and grandson Charlie all set to climb Cuilcagh this weekend

FERMANAGH MAN Paul Lyons and his grandson Charlie McNulty are back on the road again this weekend in order to raise essential funds for the Fermanagh branch of Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The duo will take on Cuilcagh Mountain this Sunday, and are hoping to beat last year’s target of raising over £1,300 by carrying donation buckets up the mountain.

“I currently have two brothers with cancer, one who has just finished treatment and is doing well and another one who has just started treatment,” explained Paul.

The pair are looking forward to the challenge and are hoping to meet as many people as possible on the day.

Paul has thanked everyone who as supported their cause and donated up until now, and hopes that the valued support will continue as they make steps this weekend to reach their target.

This will be the second year due to Covid regulations that Paul and the Fermanagh branch of the FOCC will be unable to host their annual concert in the Killyhevlin Hotel which has previously raised vital funds for the organisation.