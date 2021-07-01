+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineParish tractor run this weekend
Brookeborough tractor run

Parish tractor run this weekend

Posted: 1:16 pm July 1, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE Aghavea Aughintaine Parish Development Association will be launching their prize draw this Sunday with a Tractor Run from 2pm at Brookeborough GAA Complex.
The event will be in aid of Aghavea the Aughintaine Parish Development Fund, which was set-up to raise funds for the renovations of Parish Churches in Brookeborough, Coonian and Fivemiletown.
“A considerable amount of work has already been completed in St Mary’s Brookeborough in the past 18 Months which is almost complete,” explained event organiser Damien McManus.
“Work will begin in September of this year on St Mary’s Fivemiletown which will undergo extensive restoration including a new roof and structural repairs to the building.”
First prize is a restored Massey TVO, second prize, a pedigree limousine cow and calf, third prize, £1,500 and fourth prize, £500.
Damien added, “We have had a number of events over the past 3 Years including tractor runs, fashion shows and coffee mornings, we have had great support throughout the parish and beyond and we appreciate the continued support from people.”

 

