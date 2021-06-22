Illegal camping causing concern at tourist spot

The caravan which has "camped" at Trory jetty where tourists moor their boats and vistors cross for Devenish Island

UNSIGHTLY: UNAUTHORISED camping at Trory jetty, where tourists cross by ferry to Devenish Island, is causing upset and disgust to people visiting the area.

On the last bank holiday, one caravaner played loud music and was engaged in anti-social where children and tourists came to relax on a sunny day.

The camping raises concerns about toileting and hygiene as there are no public facilities in the area. The illegal camping has also created an unsightly mess at the well-known beauty spot.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council say they take the issue of unauthorised camping very seriously and added that the local authority is monitoring the situation. PSNI have been notified “where appropriate”, a representative from the Council told the Herald.

