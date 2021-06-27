Double celebration for Canon Dawson

IT was a double celebration for Canon Laurence Dawson this week, as he celebrated his 85th birthday and 60 years in the priesthood.

A much loved character within the community of Brookeborough and further afield, Canon Dawson is renowned for his “young at heart” nature and passion for local GAA club Herber Mac Mahons.

Paying tribute to his colleague, Fr Brendan Gallagher told the Herald, “When Canon Dawson retired as parish priest in Clogher he went to live in Brookeborough as PE in 2012. Since then has become a very important part of the community.



“Even though he’s retired, he’s still very active within the community and beyond, especially with our two primary schools in Fivemiletown and Brookeborough.

“As well as his involvement with St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea, where he is chaplain, Canon Dawson continues to look after the sick and elderly and helps out with weekend duties at Mass and anything else that is needed.

“He remains an active supporter of the local GAA club and has endless energy and enthusiasm for being out and about with the people. It gives him life and a special energy, he just loves that.

“His enthusiasm and commitment to be with the people of the parish from morning until night is a testament to his character and an example to us all.



“We have worked together as a team and I have benefited so much from him, I would be lost without him and his wealth of experience.

“Especially during lockdown, we celebrated Mass together online and he really fitted into the online routine of Church, he loved it all and nothing phased him. A remarkable man.

A member of the Parish Pastoral Committee also paid tribute to Canon Dawson and the impact that he continues to have within the community.

“He’s a just great man,” they said. “From the day and hour that he came, he has made himself very involved with the parish, and both sides of the community. He is a man of everybody.



“Canon Dawson particularly loves the youth, and is very approachable. You could go to him about anything. At GAA matches he could be found on the side line, in the middle of the field or even in the dressing room giving advice and offering a prayer.

“There’s several occasions where he’s been there for the community during difficult times and has supported us all.

“At the age of 85 he’s still young at heart and very much understands the challenges that young people have to cope with.

“A Monaghan man at heart, Canon Dawson has taken everything in his stride, especially the pandemic. He loves technology and was so enthusiastic when people could tune into mass from all over the world via webcam.

“A very traditional man in one respect, but also extremely forward thinking. We wish him many more years of happiness.”

