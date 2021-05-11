Police in Newtownbutler have uncovered a cannabis factory

Officers conducted a search of a property in the area and seized 42 adult plants and equipment used to cultivate cannabis. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.
Posted: 12:26 pm May 11, 2021