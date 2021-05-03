Call to ‘target’ border in vaccination roll-out

A NUMBER of doctors organisations from both sides of the border have called for border areas, including Fermanagh, to be ‘targeted’ in the vaccination roll-out in order to lower the risk of cross-border infection rates.
Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation has deemed the prospect of a new variant being stopped at a land border as ‘impossible’.
