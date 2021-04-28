+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dean and Stephen Curry

Irish Cup: It’s a family affair 

Posted: 5:14 pm April 28, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com
It’s a big weekend for the Curry household as brothers Dean and Stephen prepare for the Irish Cup. But it’s a first round with a difference as there is a Curry in both camps.
 
Stephen plays for Dergview and Dean lines out for Ballinamallard, so this weekend loyalties will be divided as the two sides come face-to-face with each other, on Saturday afternoon in Ferney Park.
 
 “My aunty (Siobhan) would have come to every game with me and Stephen when we were at ‘Stute, and she would be taking it turn about when he (Stephen) was at Dergview last year and I was at ‘Stute. I was winding her and my ma up saying, ‘if you go for Stephen you’ll not be getting in the house again,’ laughs Dean.
 
“I always say to her, Stephen’s your favourite so you better not be backing him, just to wind her up.

“My da has been pretty quiet, I think he’ll go for whoever wins,” he laughs.

