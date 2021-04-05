+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Foster would ‘move away’ in a united Ireland

By Jodie Curran
FIRST MINISTER Arlene Foster has declared she would ‘move away’ in the event of a united Ireland and has faced backlash for her remarks from other local politicians.

The Fermanagh MLA recently told RTE her views, “I don’t think that I would feel comfortable and that’s why I think I would leave, because what’s the point of staying somewhere you don’t feel comfortable and your identity would not be something that would be respected?”

Some other local representatives have criticised the DUP’s Mrs Foster for her statement.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sheamus Greene called it “shocking” that the leader of unionism would “abandon her people” and called it “bad leadership”.

