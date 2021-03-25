Pulling on the dance shoes in aid of Marie Curie

OVER the past few weeks, 21-year-old Ederney native Eimear McGrath has been busy conducting a fundraising Jerusalema dance for the whole parish and in the process they have raised over £1,000 for Marie Curie.

Eimear was approached by a member of the Ederney community to see if she would be interested in taking on this highly audacious role of organising the dance and the current South West Acute Hospital employee jumped at the opportunity and began to set the wheels in motion.

Within a few days, the Ederney faithful from all across the community began to step it out in their own way and in line with the various Covid-19 restrictions, and Eimear admits that while raising money for this cause was brilliant, she also believes that it was a great way for the community in Ederney to stay positive and focused over the past few weeks during the lockdown.

“Doing the Jerusalema dance looked like a bit of craic and we thought it was something that we could do in these difficult Covid times to lift people’s sports. It was something that groups and bubbles could do separately while bringing them together as a community, while raising some funds for a very worthy cause which is still operating during Covid but has had their fundraising cut due to not being able to hold events.”

