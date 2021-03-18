+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCouncillors demand action as rural roads crisis worsens
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Councillors demand action as rural roads crisis worsens

Posted: 12:30 pm March 18, 2021

MEMBERS of the local Council have hit out at the state of rural roads during a meeting of the environment committee.
Correspondence from Minister of Infrastructure Nicola Mallon MLA referenced historical underinvestment in roads, but in a direct response to concerns raised by councillors last month, advised there is “no significant level” of staff vacancies in the Fermanagh and Omagh area depots.
Ulster Unionist Councillor Bert Wilson who contacts the Department on a regular basis said, “It’s very seldom you can get anybody. You do get a person but it’s none of the staff. It’s not good enough. Whether that’s the maintenance budget or whatever, it’s nowhere near what’s needed or else they’re not spending it very well. The roads are in an awful state and not getting any better.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:30 pm March 18, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA