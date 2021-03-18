Councillors demand action as rural roads crisis worsens

MEMBERS of the local Council have hit out at the state of rural roads during a meeting of the environment committee.

Correspondence from Minister of Infrastructure Nicola Mallon MLA referenced historical underinvestment in roads, but in a direct response to concerns raised by councillors last month, advised there is “no significant level” of staff vacancies in the Fermanagh and Omagh area depots.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Bert Wilson who contacts the Department on a regular basis said, “It’s very seldom you can get anybody. You do get a person but it’s none of the staff. It’s not good enough. Whether that’s the maintenance budget or whatever, it’s nowhere near what’s needed or else they’re not spending it very well. The roads are in an awful state and not getting any better.”

