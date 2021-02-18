Valentine’s Day surprise for Sarah who says yes!

Rodney Kerrigan from Enniskillen gets down on one knee to make a Valentine's Day proposal to Sarah Clayton at Gotin lakes yesterday. Rodney opened up the back of his van to reveal a dining room, decorated with photographs of their time together and even a bed for them to relax after their three course meal provided and delivered by The Coach Inn. The very spot where the van was parked was the site of the very first cache the Geocache fans found together and has held a special place in their hearts since. PICTURE: JASON MCCARTAN

LOVE was most certainly in the air for one Enniskillen man who marked the most romantic day of the year in the best way possible by asking his Valentine to marry him on Sunday.

Rodney Kerrigan got down on one knee and proposed to his very “shocked” but equally delighted partner of three and a half years, Sarah Clayton at the Gortin Lakes. “I drive for Bersey’s deliveries and with the help of my son and his girlfriend we cleaned out the back of the van and created a dining room experience with carpet, tables, chairs, balloons and photographs of our time together with a three course meal delivered by The Coach Inn.

“I just told Sarah that I had a delivery to do in Omagh on Sunday and for her to come for the spin. She was a bit suspicious when we pulled up to the Gortin Lakes as she knows it goes nowhere beyond that.”

The couple are fans of geocaching and met through their shared enthusiasm for the outdoor treasure hunting game that uses GPS enabled devices to scavenge and hike through forests.

“The very spot where I parked the van was the site of the very first cache that we found together as a couple and it’s held a special place in our hearts ever since.”

It would appear that the pair found treasure in more ways than one after their love for the great outdoors led them to fall head over heels in love with one another.

“Sarah actually proposed to me last year during a geocaching trip to Dublin, it was a leap year on 29 February so Sarah asked and of course I said yes,” he said.

“With all the lockdowns we got nowhere so I decided to get off to a good start this year and said I’ll do this to try and cheer her up a bit.

“We’ve set our wedding date for 22 February 2022 as it’s a pallindrome date linked in with geocaching, we met through outdoor pursuits so we’re going to go for a forest somewhere.”

Speaking on the love he has for his future wife-to-be, Mr Kerrigan said, “Sarah is everything to me.

“She is my world and always makes me smile and makes me a better person, I’d be lost without her and I love her to bits. She has the best smile I have ever seen.”