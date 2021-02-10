Fermanagh reclaims lowest Covid title

FERMANAGH has reclaimed its title as the area with the lowest Covid rate in the North, with numbers continuing to drop rapidly across the county.

While just last month the number of positive cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area was topping 700 in a week, this number has been falling rapidly in recent weeks. This week there were 94 positive cases in the area, down yet again on the previous week when there were 150 positive cases.

The even better news is that just one third of those cases, 31 to be precise, were from Fermanagh postcodes, with all areas of the county reporting significant drops in their numbers this week.

In BT74 there were just eight positive Covid cases.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin, there were 16 cases. In BT93, taking in Kesh, Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Garrison, there were only three cases. Finally, in BT94, which covers the Irvinestown, Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge and Tempo areas, there were four cases.

Patients numbers is also finally falling at SWAH, too, albeit more slowly. While the number of people who are sick in hospital or dying from the virus is always slower to fall than positive case numbers, usually taking a couple of weeks to catch up, there has been a reduction.

At the time of writing yesterday (Tuesday) there were 26 Covid patients in SWAH, one of whom was in intensive care. This is slightly less than the 29 last week, but significantly less than 50 just a few weeks ago.

The number of people dying each week has also slowed, however sadly one person in the local area did pass away this week after contracting the virus.