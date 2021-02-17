Family overwhelmed with kind donations

THE Caughey family is “overwhelmed” after donations raised through their Alzheimer’s ‘Memory Walk’ held in Newtownbutler back in September raised over £9,232.

The extended Caughey family took to the roads in order to raise essential funds in tribute to their beloved mother and grandmother Rosaleen, who was diagnosed with dementia.

Speaking to the Herald, Rosaleen’s daughter-in-law Patricia Caughey said that the final amount raised had “exceeded expectations.”

She continued, “Thank you to family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and indeed strangers who donated to this very worthwhile cause.”

Commenting on the impact she hopes the family donation will make, Patricia explained, “We hope to find a cure that can provide earlier intervention for this cruel disease that impacts all of the family. It is truly heart breaking.

“As for support, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of people. Never in our wildest expectations did we ever think we could achieve such an amount and the messages are so touching, it just shows how this disease affects so many.

“Many people might recall Rosaleen from the school kitchen, the Credit Union or as a key organiser at the Irish dancing feis.

“Rosaleen made herself many dancing costumes but her talents didn’t stop there. Her baking skills too were unreal. I mostly remember her apple tarts and orange pudding.

“In fairness there was nothing Rosaleen couldn’t put her hand to. However, over the years this disease has cruelly robbed Rosaleen of all these talents and indeed her precious memories of times gone by.

“What it has not and will never take from her is that fabulous sense of humour, her cheeky smile or her kind, warm and generous heart.”

