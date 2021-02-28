Connor and Emily doing their bit for charity

OVER the past month, Fermanagh youngsters Connor Maguire and Emily Nicholson have been taking on an audacious exercise challenge to raise money for UK charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

During the most recent Covid-19, Connor and Emily wanted to do something positive during the weeks and while Connor admits that the squat challenge has been difficult, he believes that being able to help this charity in any way possible makes it that bit more worthwhile.

“My girlfriend Emily [Nicholson] and I have been searching for ways to keep physically active during this lockdown so when we came across Teenage Cancer Trust’s challenge of 2,800 squats in February, we decided this was the challenge for us. It has been more difficult than we first anticipated, especially when you wake up with aching knees and legs knowing you have another 100 squats to do that day.”

“Teenage Cancer Trust’s vision is a future where young peoples’ lives do not stop because they have the cancer. 2,600 people under the age of 24 are diagnosed with cancer in the UK every year. With this daunting figure in mind we wanted to raise both money and awareness for the only UK based charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support which ensures teenagers never have to face cancer on their own.”

At the time of going to press, Connor and Emily have raised a whopping ?690 for the charity and Connor is hoping that other people around the country take up the mantle and do their bit for different charities like the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We originally started with a goal of £150 and during this unprecedented time we were unsure if we would even raise that amount. We are humbled by the generosity of everyone that has donated on Facebook and we hope that we have created some awareness for this amazing charity.”

