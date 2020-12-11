‘Tormented’ residents’ concern over Covid centre

DISRUPTIVE DIESEL GENERATORS at St Angelo’s Covid site has ‘tormented’ nearby residents for over six months.

Joanne Monaghan-Creed from the Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, described the noise as a ‘living nightmare’ and said that continuous lack of sleep, noise and fumes, has left her ‘suicidal’.

“Nobody is taking responsibility for this. We have had an email from Environmental Health agreeing that there is a problem and they’re asking ‘Serco’ who runs the site to deal with it,” explained Joanne.

“I can’t even trust this line of enquiry as Environmental Health asked Serco to deal with this back in August and instead they moved one of the generators even closer and the case was closed.”

