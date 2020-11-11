Local woman helped Biden and Harris to election win

THERE’S ALWAYS a local link, and while the rest of the country may be celebrating US President Elect Joe Biden’s distant Mayo, Derry and Louth connections, here in Fermanagh one local family is celebrating a much closer connection to the campaign.

Political strategist and attorney Sheila Nix was heavily involved in the Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign, and is ‘a Fermanagh woman’ – sort of.

Born and reared in Chicago, her mother Tess Feely was from Glen West in Garrison, the older sister of local Cllr Anthony Feely’s father. Tess moved to the States when she was in her late teens/early twenties, where she married Limerick man Jim Nix.

During the recent election campaign Sheila was a senior advisor to vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, and is expected to continue in the new administration as a staffer for Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

In the past she has worked as Chief of Staff to then Second Lady Dr Jill Biden, and worked on both President Obama’s presidential campaigns. Cllr Feely said she knew the former president personally, being from Chicago.

Cllr Feely revealed his cousin’s role in the successful Democratic election campaign when welcoming Saturday’s news from across the Pond.

Congratulating President Elect Biden on his electoral success, and Vice-President Elect Harris on making history, Cllr Feely said: “The madness and divisiveness of the Trump presidency is nearly at an end.”

“I think it is also good news for people on the north of Ireland in these uncertain times in regards to Brexit. Joe Biden has been a good friend to Ireland over the years and recently said that any post Brexit trade deal between Britain and the US ‘must be contingent upon respect for the Good Friday Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border in Ireland. Period.’”

Cllr Feely said his cousin’s role in the election added “extra meaning for my family” who he said were all very proud of Sheila. Cllr Feely said the last time Sheila visited Fermanagh was in 2018, when she was here for a family gathering, and added he kept in touch with his cousin via text messages.

