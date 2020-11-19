Hearing imminent on development of multi-million pound

A HEARING is to take place on the proposed development of a significant retail and leisure complex in Enniskillen.

A decision is nearing on the development which seeks planning permission for the grounds of the old Unipork site. The proposal is for a multi-million pound complex, which will include garden centres, a new cinema, a hotel, bowling alley, coffee pod, and more.

Flyover footage has been released and shows a drive-thru restaurant, multiple store fronts and a sizeable car park. Big names have been secured should the retail and leisure park proceed. This includes the Range, a home, leisure and garden store, which is to be the anchor tenant.

Also listed as part of the development is Brunswick Moviebowl which currently has a bustling outlet in Derry comprising of a bowling alley, restaurants and entertainment arcade.

A number of units within the complex are listed as ‘under offer’ but potential tenants have not yet been revealed. Four retail units remain listed as ‘vacant’ at this time.

The proposed ‘Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park’ development has sparked lively debate locally with mixed opinions on whether or not it should be given the green light.

Some concern has been voiced that the development could potentially have an adverse impact on Enniskillen town centre.

Members of the public have made their opinions known with over 340 making submissions on the application to date. 209 comments of support have been listed, alongside 134 objections. The comments are matter of public record on the planning portal.

Next week a virtual meeting with key stakeholders will take place to aid in determining the future of the development.

A public notice advises that the Council planning committee has decided to hold a pre-determination hearing allowing the applicant, agent, and any interested parties, including members of the public, who have made representations on the application, the opportunity of appearing before it and being heard.

This will take place online on Friday 27 November at 12 noon and will be streamed live on the Council’s YouTube channel. Those interested in having a right to speak at the meeting have been asked to contact the Council by this Friday (20 November).