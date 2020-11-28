‘Getting 80% of minimum wage is not enough to live on’

IT’S BEEN a tough year for everyone, but for those working in the local retail and hospitality sector, it’s been a nightmare that just keeps going.

Since March hundreds of households across Fermanagh have been struggling to make ends meet as there places of work closed then opened then closed then opened again. Now, just weeks before Christmas, they are being closed again.

“It’s certainly a significant blow to our traders and the employees, this is putting them into a serious financial squeeze around Christmas,” said Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh, who is also a trade union activist.

“It has to be said the government’s support has been inadequate. The money that has been provided to small traders is completely inadequate for their costs, despite the fact they have been forced to close.”

While there has been a furlough scheme in place for employees, Cllr O’Cofaigh pointed out this meant many local workers had spent the year surviving on less than the recommended among needed to live.

“Workers have been given effectively 80 percent of their pay, and at times only 67 percent, and most of these workers are paid just above the minimum wage, with lower hours. Effectively this is a punishment, they are being asked to survive on less than what was calculated.

“The minimum was calculated on the basis that it’s what you need to live, and they’re only getting 80 percent of that.”

