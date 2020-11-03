Digital Desk

Service Offered:
I’m an admin and website management expert. I support businesses by taking care of your admin, appointments, systems, websites, calendars and emails. I love working with businesses and entrepreneurs, helping to transform their businesses behind the scenes so they can have more time for doing the stuff that really lights them up.
I like to see myself as a remote team member, meaning you can focus on your business, your awesome customers and yourself.
Here’s how I can help:
- Email, Diary and Calendar Management
- Appointment System creation and management
- Website design and management
- Creating professional email newsletters
- Organising on or offline events and product/service launches
During COVID I’m still able to help your business. All meetings are within the required guidelines.
Enniskillen
07923685791