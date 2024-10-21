Soldier with ties to Fermanagh dies in Ukraine

Liam Love, 24, was reportedly killed in the Ukrainian city of Lyman.

A FORMER British soldier with close connections to Derrygonnelly has died fighting in Ukraine.

Liam Love was reportedly killed in the Ukrainian city of Lyman after a confrontation with the Russian army on Wednesday, October 9.

The 24-year-old would have turned 25 later this month on Saturday, October 26.

“Our brave, brave son, Liam Love was killed in action in Ukraine yesterday,” his mother Lorraine Love posted on Facebook.

“We would ask that you share this message with your friends in the hope that the news will reach his friends.

“Our wonderful, selfless son Liam. A part of us has died with you. May you forever be in the arms of granny until I get to hug you again.”

Family, friends and former army colleagues left around 100 comments on the Facebook message paying tribute to Mr Love and giving their condolences to his mother Lorraine, and father Michael.

“I am so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine how gravely you must feel his loss. I came to know Liam in Cyprus whilst he was working alongside my husband,” one post read.

“He always showed myself and my family such kindness in the many interactions we had, alongside his own brand of humour [and a little mischief].

“He was such a character and I was deeply shaken upon hearing this tragic news. He’s been on my mind ever since. It took such bravery and commitment to give his life for a more hopeful, fairer future for others and I know he was someone to truly be proud of.”

Another mother posted that her son served with Mr Love in Ukraine and he had rang to tell her the heartbreaking news.

“As a mother, I am truly, heart-achingly sorry for your loss. As a soldier’s mother I am proud of my son as you must be of Liam. I have prayed for Liam and for you all,” she wrote.

