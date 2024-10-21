Fermanagh family makes special trip to Paris

A FERMANAGH family have embarked on a trip of a lifetime thanks to NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

A group of 44 people, including local health professionals, parents, and 20 brave children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, embarked on a magical trip to Disneyland Paris recently.

This special journey, which resumed last year after a break due to Covid, offered two days filled with unforgettable Disney magic.

Advertisement

With the support of doctors and nurses from Causeway Hospital, along with NICLT General Manager Fiona Williamson and board member Anna Kayes, the trip was meticulously planned to provide a worry-free experience for the families.

The charity’s initiative allows these deserving children and their families a much-needed escape from the daily struggles of managing serious health conditions.

One of the families able to go on the trip was the Bradley family from Fermanagh, following the trip they said, “Massive heartfelt thank-you to the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust team for their never ending help and support, excellent communication, problem solving, singing, excellent use of the Mickey and Minnie hands, best hugs that came with tictacs, smiles, belly laughs, assertive queue jumping, luggage carrying, buggy pushing and overall organisational skills in making the impossible: possible.

“To all the amazing boys and girls who made this adventure even more magical we were surrounded by real life princes, princesses and superheroes. Finally to the parents, siblings, carers, aunties, and cuddly toys, your presence, support, help, empathy and overall awesomeness is forever in our hearts,” they added.

The trip, made possible by the tireless efforts of the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, aims to provide magical experiences for children across Northern Ireland. The Disneyland trip is particularly important for those unable to attend the charity’s traditional Lapland trip due to colder temperatures.

For more information on NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, please visit https://nichildrentolapland.com

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition