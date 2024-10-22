Top award for Fermanagh business

SUCCESS… The Boatyard Distillery recently won a top gong at the ‘Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards’ in France.

A FERMANAGH distillery has said it “feels privileged” after it fought off competition from some of the world’s biggest distilleries to win a top award at a global ceremony in Cannes.

The Boatyard Distillery was flying the Fermanagh flag at the prestigious ‘Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards’ in France when they claimed the ‘Sustainable Spirits Product of the Year’ award.

Joe McGirr, who founded The Boatyard Distillery in 2009, was delighted to receive the award.

“To take our distillery from Fermanagh and be represented at a global awards ceremony in Cannes is something, when we started out, I never actually dreamed would happen,” he said.

“We believe as a business that we should act sustainably and we feel privileged to gain such an accolade recognising this dedication and commitment.”

The Boatyard Distillery beat off stiff competition from some of the world’s biggest alcohol distilleries to claim the prize at the ‘Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards’ awards ceremony in Cannes.

“This company is working hard to embed eco-friendly measures across its business in the most holistic way we’ve seen,” acknowledged the judging panel.

The Boatyard Distillery has gone from strength to strength recently, with its new produce being named as the number one gin and the number one vodka favoured by UK’s top bars.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised so highly alongside the world’s best known global brands,” founder, Joe McGirr, said.

“This is evidence that Boatyard’s organic and sustainable spirits are advancing on the world stage as sought after liquid.

“We owe a huge amount of thanks to all the UK bartenders who work with Boatyard and believe in our ethos. Our whole team have done an incredible job producing and bringing our spirits into these incredible bars.

