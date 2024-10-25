Derrygonnelly walkers step out for new scheme

STEPPING IT OUT… Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recently partnered up with Derrygonnelly Harps GFC for its ‘Step Challenge Walking Programme’.

A SPECIAL walking group has been set up in Derrygonnelly to give local residents and retired pensioners the opportunity to meet and talk to others while enjoying some physical activity.

The Council recently partnered up with Derrygonnelly Harps GFC for its ‘Step Challenge Walking Programme’ as part of its ‘Free Community Wellbeing Programmes’.

It comes just weeks after the Council partnered up with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Public Health Agency and South West Age Partnership to run the Positive Ageing Month.

The National Institutes of Health revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic caused an increase in loneliness among elderly residents, with a direct correlation to cognitive decline in older adults.

Chairman of the Council, John McClaughry, feels it’s important that elderly citizens and residents are given the opportunity to socialise and enjoy new activities.

“[The] Council is committed to ensuring that our older residents lead more independent, engaged and socially active lives,” said the Council chairman.

“Positive Ageing Month provides an opportunity for us to achieve this and recognise how we can support older people in our District.”

Head of Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Seamus Ward, also supported the new initiative and programme.

”I am delighted once again to support the annual Positive Ageing Campaign,” Mr Ward said.

“The campaign continues to be a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution that older people make to our communities.

“I would like to thank all our partners for providing a wide range of activities and events again this year, and highlighting the great results that can be achieved by working in collaboration.”

