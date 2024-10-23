+44 (0)28 6632 2066
court

Fermanagh woman charged with harassing BT CEO

Posted: 10:57 am October 23, 2024

A WOMAN has appeared in court in relation to a charge of allegedly carrying out a lengthy campaign of harassment against the Chief Executive of BT.

Ann Marie Donnelly (35) from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of pursuing a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of Marc Allera on dates between December 1 2023 and September 29 this year.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing at which Donnelly informed the court she does not require a solicitor and will be representing herself.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded her on continuing bail to return to court on November 18.

Mr Allera became Chief Executive of EE in January 2016 which subsequently joined BT Consumer in September 2017.

Following this Mr Allera was then promoted to his current post of BT Consumer Group Chief Executive.

In 2018 and 2019 he was named Power 50 Person of the Year.

