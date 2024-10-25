St Bernadette relics come to Fermanagh

FOR many years Clogher parishioners have been making the pilgrimage to the south of France to pay respects to St Bernadette of Lourdes and her relics. Last week, those relics arrived here in Fermanagh.

Thousands travelled from across the Clogher and Kilmore dioceses, and further afield, to visit the revered items, which were brought to Holy Cross Church in Lisanskea as part of their tour of Ireland.

Among the crowds to attend Mass and veneration at Holy Cross were many local young people, including pupils from schools across the county. The special event was concluded with a torchlight procession through Lisnaskea.

The visit to Holy Cross was the first stop for the relics in the North.

Born in 1844 at the foothills of the Pyrenees Mountains, Bernadette Soubirous is believed by Catholics to have seen the Virgin Mary 18 times at a grotto in her hometown of Lourdes in 1858.

The apparitions were authenticated by the Vatican in 1866. Bernadette, pictured below, died in 1879 of tuberculosis, was proclaimed blessed in 1925, and canonised by Pope Pius XI in 1933.

Today Lourdes is one of the busiest Christian pilgrimage sites in the world, with the Catholic Church acknowledging 70 miracles as having taken place there.

Speaking to the BBC after paying her respects to the relics in Lisnaskea, Olga Gilliand – who is a volunteer with the Clogher Diocese Lourdes pilgrimage group – said the visit of the relics gave those who don’t travel to Lourdes an opportunity “to come and be in the presence of the relics of St Bernadette.”

“It’s just a beautiful day for everybody. I never thought that they would be here, and I knew there would be a big crowd coming. Even this morning people were standing outside waiting for the doors to open, just so they could come in and touch the relics and just be in front of the relics.”

Another local woman, Antoinette Lee, “It’s just wonderful to be here today, it’s so well organised and it’s something that I never thought I would be able to experience.”

Ms Lee added the opportunity was especially special as she was accompanied by her mother, who had previously visited Lourdes and impressed on her children the importance of St Bernadette and Lourdes.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland, said the visit of the relics would be “a source of hope, great joy and inspiration,” especially for those who had made the pilgrimage to Lourdes.

“Of course, Lourdes is synonymous with care and love for sick and disabled persons and is a special sanctuary for those who struggle with worries or decisions of one kind or another,” he said.

“The relics of St Bernadette will help to remind us of Lourdes as a place of prayer and compassion for the sick and vulnerable.”

For those who were unable to make the Holy Cross ceremonies, webcam footage can be found on the Clogher Diocese Facebook page, along with many photos of the relics’ visit to the area.

