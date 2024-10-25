Country music star Claudia Buckley to rock Enniskillen

FERMANAGH CALLING… Claudia Buckley is set to perform at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

THREE of Ireland’s top Country music stars are set to join forces and perform a selection of some top tracks from former music greats as they prepare to sell out the Ardhowen Theatre.

Excitement is already building in Enniskillen after it confirmed it was going to be hosting ‘A Night at The Opry’ in May, with a huge crowd expected to turn out for the much-anticipated show.

Country music stars Claudia Buckley, Johnny Brady and John Hogan are set to form the lineup.

“A fantastic evening with three of Ireland’s biggest and best Country stars, as they present some of the most well know hit songs of Country Music,” said an Ardhowen Theatre spokesperson.

“Sing along with iconic hits from Don Williams, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, John Denver, Hank Williams, Jim Reeves, Vince Gill and many more.

“Johnny Brady, Claudia Buckley and John Hogan will showcase songs such as ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ and ‘Blanket on the Ground’ plus a whole host of hit Country songs.”

Daughter of Country music legend Jimmy Buckley, Claudia is quickly becoming one of Ireland’s top stars and she’s regularly performing at some of the biggest venues throughout the country.

She has strong connections to Fermanagh, recently mentoring Derrygonnelly man Karl Kirkpatrick during his appearance on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, where he reached the final.

“Jimmy [Buckley] rang me to see if I’d go onto ‘Glór Tíre’ with his daughter, Claudia, and you couldn’t ask for anything better than that,” the Derrygonnelly farmer told the Herald.

“Jimmy and Claudia Buckley brought me out to different gigs around the country, and they tried to promote it as best as they could. They were definitely more than good to me.”

Tickets for ‘A Night at The Opry’ which is set to take place at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Thursday, May 1, are currently on sale.

