Adrian Dunbar to return for new ‘Ridley’ series

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar is set to return to our TV screens with the new series of ‘Ridley’.

While rumours are rife about a future ‘Line of Duty’ season, the 66-year-old Enniskillen man has been confirmed for a return to popular ITV police drama ‘Ridley’, in the next few weeks.

“The series will consist of four two-hour-long films, with Ridley (Adrian Dunbar), back on duty to solve more crimes alongside DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh),” ‘Good House Keeping’ read.

“The pair have a new slate of mysteries on their hands, including a jewellery heist that turns into a murder case and a man who’s shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site.

“[They will also investigate a] beloved local wife and mother who disappears out of nowhere.”

Fans of BBC drama ‘Line of Duty’ are on high alert after it was teased a new series is on the way.

The Enniskillen Gaels GAA ambassador has said that the signs “are positive” of a new season.

“All the signals and everything are positive, but until the script hits the desk, you can’t be 100 per-cent sure,” the 66-year-old actor said.

“We’re all hoping someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, ‘Yes, it’s happening.’ The day they announce it, it’s going to burn up the internet.”

Dunbar has been focusing on-stage drama, where he starred at the Barbican Theatre in London.

The Enniskillen actor was involved in the ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ production, alongside the talented Stephanie J Block. It’s now set to be turned into a much-anticipated film.