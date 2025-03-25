+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAdrian Dunbar to return for new ‘Ridley’ series
Adrian Dunbar

Adrian Dunbar to return for new ‘Ridley’ series

Posted: 2:58 pm March 25, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar is set to return to our TV screens with the new series of ‘Ridley’.

While rumours are rife about a future ‘Line of Duty’ season, the 66-year-old Enniskillen man has been confirmed for a return to popular ITV police drama ‘Ridley’, in the next few weeks.

“The series will consist of four two-hour-long films, with Ridley (Adrian Dunbar), back on duty to solve more crimes alongside DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh),” ‘Good House Keeping’ read.

“The pair have a new slate of mysteries on their hands, including a jewellery heist that turns into a murder case and a man who’s shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site.

“[They will also investigate a] beloved local wife and mother who disappears out of nowhere.”

Fans of BBC drama ‘Line of Duty’ are on high alert after it was teased a new series is on the way.

The Enniskillen Gaels GAA ambassador has said that the signs “are positive” of a new season.

“All the signals and everything are positive, but until the script hits the desk, you can’t be 100 per-cent sure,” the 66-year-old actor said.

“We’re all hoping someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, ‘Yes, it’s happening.’ The day they announce it, it’s going to burn up the internet.”

Dunbar has been focusing on-stage drama, where he starred at the Barbican Theatre in London.

The Enniskillen actor was involved in the ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ production, alongside the talented Stephanie J Block. It’s now set to be turned into a much-anticipated film.

Related posts:

Rumours of new ‘Line of Duty’ series increase Fermanagh singer Maria ‘delighted’ with new release Fermanagh singer Magee takes US by storm
Posted: 2:58 pm March 25, 2025
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA