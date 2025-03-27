Comedian Delamere to return to Fermanagh

BACK WITH A BANG… Comedian Neil Delamere is returning to the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

LOCAL comedy fans are in for a major treat when the hugely popular Neil Delamere returns to the Ardhowen Theatre to entertain the crowd and attendance “in his own inimitable way”.

The Offaly comedian, who established himself through his many appearances on the popular show ‘The Blame Game’, confirmed that he’s top stop off in Enniskillen on Thursday, April 3.

“Our comedy hero is back on the road with a new epic standup show,” a spokesperson said.

“Join one of Ireland’s favourite comics as he takes on life’s absurdities in his own inimitable way.

“A celebration of the altogether frequent weaknesses that make us human,” the Ardhowen said.

There’s going to be plenty of comedy entertainment at the Ardhowen Theatre this year, after it was confirmed that Conall Gallen was bringing his roadshow to the venue on April 11 and April 12.

“With 40 years on stage and having recorded over 40 albums, there are very few comedians around with the wealth of jokes he [Conal Gallen] brings,” an Ardhowen spokesperson said.

“No rehearsals, no taking time off to write a ‘new script’, every show is different!. It’s as it happens on the night. Blessed with a fabulous singing voice, this is entertainment with a capital E.”

Later this year, in September, Belfast comedian Paddy Raff is set to return to the town.

“Paddy Raff is hitting the road again in 2025 following the success of his last show, the biggest selling NI stand-up comedy tour of 2024 seen by a whopping 15,000+ people,” the venue said.

“With more comedy songs, hilarious tales of fatherhood, his former wedding band antics, musings on modern life and another musical visit from Nigel, the King of BT9 – ‘Here’s One For Ya!’ isn’t just a stand-up gig, it’s a show not to be missed.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition