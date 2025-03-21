Maria Cameron releases new music covers

Boho singer Maria Cameron is continuing to scale new heights in the local music scene as she continues to earn new fans and rave reviews following her recent releases of some top songs.

The Fermanagh woman has established herself as one of the top music artists on the circuit and she has recently taken to her social media channels to showcase her standout singing skills.

Maria dropped her version of Ray Charles’ 1960 chart-topping song ‘Hit the Road Jack’ and ‘Oh La La’, which was written by Ronnie Lane and Ronnie Wood, and recorded by ‘Faces’ in 1973.

The popular wedding singer took a major step in her career recently by releasing new songs.

Maria started the year off with a bang when she dropped her version of ‘I Waited For You’ on popular streaming service Spotify, which went down a treat locally.

The talented singer has backed this up in recent weeks by releasing three more singles including ‘I Get To Love You’, ‘I’m On Fire’ and ‘Vienna’, with the Boho woman pleased with her success.

“I recorded some covers with Matt (McGlinn) in Omagh last year and I never got around to putting them up so I’m looking forward to releasing new music,” Maria told the ‘Herald.

“I am very grateful to have so many talented friends in music that feature on the recordings, Claire Brough, Damien Cullen, Matt McGlinn and Meabh Kennedy who all play so beautifully on them.”