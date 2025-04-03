Nathan Carter takes London Palladium by storm

LOCAL Country music star Nathan Carter recently sold-out the London Palladium as part of his action-packed and much-anticipated UK tour which has seen him perform in front of large crowds.

The Liverpudlian, who lives in Fermanagh, marked his return to the iconic theatre in style when he sold out the 2,286 seater venue and he’s now planning to build upon his new-found fan base.

Fresh off the back of a show in Perth, Carter’s confirmed that he’ll be focusing his attention on gigging in England with shows set for Manchester and Northampton this month.

The Fermanagh resident will also be touring around Scotland as part of his UK tour.

Carter has teased that he’s preparing to release new music, in a major boost to his career.

“Guy’s co-written the album with me and he’s producing it so we’re hoping to get a single out this summer off that album and release the album towards the end of the year,” Carter explained.

“It’s a full original album, all brand new music so that’s very exciting. My own stuff is important to me so looking forward to seeing what people think of it.”

“I was a bit nervous at the start co-writing with someone who’s had so many big hits through the years but we get on really well and the album’s sounding great,” added Country star Carter.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the way it’s progressing so it’s exciting to be getting some brand new tracks out that I’ve co-written.”

