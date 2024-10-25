Fears disease could threaten Fermanagh sheep industry

There is concern about the impact of propsed changes to the North’s Maedi Visna (MV) free sheep status.

CONCERN is growing that changes to measures and supports to prevent a potentially devastating sheep disease could have a serious impact on the future of the industry.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and National Sheep Association (NSA) have said the changes to North’s Maedi Visna (MV) free sheep status and the withdrawal of DAERA funding, is concerning.

Speaking following an industry meeting (9 October), UFU hill farming chairman Alastair Armstrong said, “Over 100 commercial and pedigree sheep farmers attended last night’s industry meeting, voicing their concerns on the proposed changes to NI MV sheep testing. Keeping NI free from MV is vital for our animal health and trading status.

However, DAERA is withdrawing its funding for MV testing and is asking the industry to implement a scheme that would be funded by farmers.

“Any type of testing, accreditation or control scheme will be an additional expense to farmers at a time when they are already facing low profit margins. The loss of MV control measures at borders is a major concern because if MV is transmitted into NI flocks, they would become less efficient, profitable and sustainable having a knock-on effect on the NI sheep sector.

“Sheep farmers feel like they have been completely forgot about by DAERA. The withdrawal of MV funding is the latest blow that they are having to deal with. With the way things stand currently, they are still set to lose 17% of the Basic Payment Scheme and there is no more funding for the sheep scab scheme. All of which are placing the industry in jeopardy.”

NSA Edward Adamson added, “Farmers are anxious if control measures are removed, it would undo their hard work in ensuring NI’s current MV free status. The sheep industry want to maintain the status quo for MV currently and cannot allow the MV floodgates to open.

