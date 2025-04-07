Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

BOYD nee McIlwrath– 4th April 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of 154 Tattynuckle Road, Fivemiletown and formerly of Cranhill, Fivemiletown, Laura Priscilla, beloved wife of the late Norman, dearly loved mother of Carol, Roberta, Lewis and Eric, a much-loved mother-in-law and dear grandmother to Scott (Sarah), Philip, Hannah (Glenn) Sarah, Grace (Mark) Alice and great-grandmother of Hazel, Niamh and Finn. House Private. Funeral leaving her home (after a short service starting at 1.00pm) on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Clogher Valley Free Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care South West Acute Hospital and the Free Presbyterian Mission Board, cheques should be made payable to WT Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Laura will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

BRUCE– 4th April 2025 (Suddenly) at her home Cherryville, Drumcoo, Enniskillen. Harriet, (Jean) dearly loved daughter of the late William and Blanche, devoted sister of Norman (Christine) and the late Ruby (Wilfie), beloved aunt of Karen (Aiden) David (Matthew) Andrea (Ed) and great-aunt of Erin, Tallulah, Zahara, Ronan, Nathan, Aaron and Eliza. House private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Monday between 5.00pm -7.00pm. Funeral Service in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, on Tuesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke, cheques should be made payable to Chest Heart and Stroke and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.

The death has occurred of Olivia TAYLOR. 4th April 2025. Late of 157 Derrin Road, Enniskillen. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe, and beloved mother of John (Anne), Peter (June) and Alan (Ann). Also a special grandmother of Mark, David, Steven, Adam, Daniel, Nathan, Amy and James, and a great grandmother of Eolann, Noah. Olivia’s late home is open for friends and neighbours to call to on Saturday and Sunday from 12.00 noon to 8.00pm, please note all other times are for family only. Funeral mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.00am in St Michaels Church Darling Street, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers are to Ward 5 SWAH c/o John McKeegan Funeral Undertaker or any family member. “Olivia, You are a member of the household of God.”

Advertisement