Fermanagh motorists warned of delays from tomorrow

MOTORISTS in Fermanagh and Donegal have been advised to expect delays on the road between Belleek and Ballyshannon in the weeks ahead.

Beginning tomorrow, October 24, Donegal County Council will be carrying out work to remove a dangerous tree on the N3, and traffic management will be in place. It is expect this work will take two-three weeks to complete.

Traffic in both directions will be affected. DCC has apologised for any inconvenience caused.