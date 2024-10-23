+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh motorists warned of delays from tomorrow

Fermanagh motorists warned of delays from tomorrow

Posted: 4:09 pm October 23, 2024

MOTORISTS in Fermanagh and Donegal have been advised to expect delays on the road between Belleek and Ballyshannon in the weeks ahead.

Beginning tomorrow, October 24, Donegal County Council will be carrying out work to remove a dangerous tree on the N3, and traffic management will be in place. It is expect this work will take two-three weeks to complete.

Traffic in both directions will be affected. DCC has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Related posts:

Border school celebrates 100 years of primary education Belleek road closed due to road traffic collision New film shows ‘Sites of Significance’ along the border

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:09 pm October 23, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA