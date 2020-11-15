Community sympathy at Sonia’s death

THE family and friends of the late Sonia Lafferty (41) from Kesh, have
been left devastated following the news of her tragic passing last
Thursday morning.
The 41-year-old who passed away in a Belfast hospital after declining
health problems is the older sister of former NFC Kesh and Northern
Ireland International footballer Kyle Lafferty.
Erne North Councillor, John McClaughry who knew Sonia for her ‘kind soul
and bright smile’, told the Herald, “She had been in declining health
for the last five years and over the past 12 months she had been in
hospital nine times.
“Such ill-health was unfortunate for such a young girl. I’ve know her
family very well and have known Sonia all of her life, as she used to
babysit my children in her late teens.
“Sonia was a lovely girl, the type of person that had so much warmth
about her and anyone who met her just instantly liked her.”
Cllr McClaughry continued, “Sonia was very much devoted to her brother
Kyle and his sporting career. She would have travelled extensively to
watch him play football and was extremely proud of him and everything he
has achieved.
“She was just a kind wee soul and while she had her problems over the
years, no matter what Sonia would always greet you with a bright smile
and a friendly hello. That’s just the type of girl she was.
“It’s just an absolute tragedy that this has happened. The whole
community is in complete shock. Everyone knew Sonia in the village and
it’s just so sad to see someone pass away so young. A lot of people knew
that Sonia had been in ill-health but nobody expected to get this news.”
