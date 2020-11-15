Community sympathy at Sonia’s death

THE family and friends of the late Sonia Lafferty (41) from Kesh, have

been left devastated following the news of her tragic passing last

Thursday morning.

The 41-year-old who passed away in a Belfast hospital after declining

health problems is the older sister of former NFC Kesh and Northern

Ireland International footballer Kyle Lafferty.

Erne North Councillor, John McClaughry who knew Sonia for her ‘kind soul

and bright smile’, told the Herald, “She had been in declining health

for the last five years and over the past 12 months she had been in

hospital nine times.

“Such ill-health was unfortunate for such a young girl. I’ve know her

family very well and have known Sonia all of her life, as she used to

babysit my children in her late teens.

“Sonia was a lovely girl, the type of person that had so much warmth

about her and anyone who met her just instantly liked her.”

Cllr McClaughry continued, “Sonia was very much devoted to her brother

Kyle and his sporting career. She would have travelled extensively to

watch him play football and was extremely proud of him and everything he

has achieved.

“She was just a kind wee soul and while she had her problems over the

years, no matter what Sonia would always greet you with a bright smile

and a friendly hello. That’s just the type of girl she was.

“It’s just an absolute tragedy that this has happened. The whole

community is in complete shock. Everyone knew Sonia in the village and

it’s just so sad to see someone pass away so young. A lot of people knew

that Sonia had been in ill-health but nobody expected to get this news.”

